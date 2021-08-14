Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $391.05

Shares of Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 391.05 ($5.11) and last traded at GBX 383.26 ($5.01), with a volume of 2379536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 268 ($3.50).

Several brokerages recently commented on STCK. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Stock Spirits Group to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 326 ($4.26) to GBX 377 ($4.93) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stock Spirits Group in a research note on Wednesday.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 266.33. The company has a market cap of £766 million and a P/E ratio of 27.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30.

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

