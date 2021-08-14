Brokerages Anticipate Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $269.07 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) will announce sales of $269.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Denbury’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $223.71 million to $338.00 million. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Denbury will report full year sales of $968.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $761.90 million to $1.22 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Denbury.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative net margin of 106.78% and a negative return on equity of 68.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEN. Roth Capital lowered shares of Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $116,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $138,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Denbury during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Denbury during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

DEN stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.55. Denbury has a one year low of $15.43 and a one year high of $81.37.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

