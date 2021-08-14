Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Cheuvreux raised Daimler from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.38.

Shares of Daimler stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Daimler has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $98.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.90.

About Daimler

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

