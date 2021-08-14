Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF)

Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.75 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CURLF. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Curaleaf to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Curaleaf in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Curaleaf currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.69.

Shares of CURLF opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. Curaleaf has a 12 month low of $5.81 and a 12 month high of $18.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with interest in medical and wellness cannabis operations. It operates through the Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment includes the production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels.

