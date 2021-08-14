Vapotherm, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:VAPO)

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Vapotherm in a research note issued on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Bednar now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.65). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vapotherm’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of VAPO stock opened at $26.19 on Thursday. Vapotherm has a 12 month low of $16.64 and a 12 month high of $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.12 million, a P/E ratio of -13.71 and a beta of -1.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Vapotherm by 18.0% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,174,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after buying an additional 331,281 shares in the last quarter. Hound Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 18.1% during the first quarter. Hound Partners LLC now owns 2,121,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,959,000 after acquiring an additional 324,526 shares during the period. Parian Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 3.3% during the first quarter. Parian Global Management LP now owns 1,907,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,813,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,922,000 after acquiring an additional 69,544 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 60.0% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,517,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,866,000 after acquiring an additional 569,205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Vapotherm news, CFO John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 8,000 shares of Vapotherm stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary high velocity therapy products used to treat patients of various ages suffering from respiratory distress in the United States and internationally. The company offers precision flow systems, such as Precision Flow Hi-VNI, Precision Flow Plus, Precision Flow Classic, and Precision Flow Heliox that deliver heated, humidified, and oxygenated air at a high velocity to patients through a small-bore nasal interface.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.