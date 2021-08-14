Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) to Sell

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Casper Sleep Inc. manufactures home furnishing products principally in the United States, Canada and Europe. It offers Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores and 18 retail partners. Casper Sleep Inc. is based in New York. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CSPR. Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

NYSE:CSPR opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Casper Sleep has a one year low of $5.40 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.87.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The business had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. Casper Sleep’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Casper Sleep will post -1.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

