Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Great Elm Capital Corp. is a diversified investment company. Its business line consists of investment management, financial products and merchant banking. Great Elm Capital Corp. is based in Baltimore, Maryland. “

Get Great Elm Capital alerts:

Great Elm Capital stock opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $83.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 2.04.

Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Great Elm Capital had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 56.42%. Equities analysts predict that Great Elm Capital will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the second quarter worth about $237,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 12.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 316,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $119,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the first quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Great Elm Capital by 2.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.07% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Company Profile

Great Elm Capital Corporation is a business development company which specializes in loan and mezzanine, middle market investments. The fund prefers to invest in media, commercial services and supplies, healthcare, telecommunication services, communications equipment. It typically makes equity investments between $3 million and $10 million in companies with revenues between $3 million and $75 million.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Great Elm Capital (GECC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.