Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

IPW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital began coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on iPower in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW opened at $4.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. iPower has a 12 month low of $4.40 and a 12 month high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.29.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 million. Research analysts predict that iPower will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,035,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iPower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,582,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iPower during the 2nd quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

About iPower

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

