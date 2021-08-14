Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.66 ($61.95) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.32. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

