Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €65.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €40.70 ($47.88) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.50 ($51.18) target price on Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Hugo Boss and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €42.90 ($50.47).

ETR:BOSS opened at €52.66 ($61.95) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,366.32. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of €19.40 ($22.82) and a fifty-two week high of €53.46 ($62.89).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

