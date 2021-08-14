Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for FibroGen, Inc. Cut by William Blair (NASDAQ:FGEN)

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FibroGen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. William Blair also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.29) EPS.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 95.98% and a negative return on equity of 42.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FGEN. Stifel Nicolaus lowered FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.78.

NASDAQ FGEN opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $12.12 and a 1-year high of $57.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95.

In other news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in FibroGen by 10.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in FibroGen by 22.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,792,000 after purchasing an additional 61,374 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in FibroGen by 12.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter worth approximately $22,833,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in FibroGen by 2,644.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 16,001 shares in the last quarter. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

