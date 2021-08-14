Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Gossamer Bio, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:GOSS)

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gossamer Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.73). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.88) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.04).

GOSS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

GOSS stock opened at $9.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 15.82 and a current ratio of 15.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $686.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter valued at about $26,576,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,761,000. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 182.9% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,276,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 825,566 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 181.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,261,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after purchasing an additional 812,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gossamer Bio by 14.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,365,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,630,000 after purchasing an additional 663,314 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

