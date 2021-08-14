LifeStance Health Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 3,098 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,342% compared to the typical volume of 90 call options.

In other news, major shareholder Summit Partners Growth Equity sold 1,140,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $19,403,375.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter worth $107,309,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $316,000. Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $501,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LFST stock opened at $13.45 on Friday. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $10.71 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.03.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Sell-side analysts forecast that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LFST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.