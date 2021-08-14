Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) Lifted by Analyst

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGC) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. William Blair analyst R. Prasad now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.36). William Blair also issued estimates for LogicBio Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

LOGC has been the subject of several other research reports. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Shares of LOGC stock opened at $4.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.30. LogicBio Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09).

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LOGC. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

