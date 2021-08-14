Brokers Issue Forecasts for International Seaways, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of International Seaways in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of ($0.90) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.61). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for International Seaways’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

INSW opened at $16.02 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $449.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. International Seaways’s payout ratio is 5.47%.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,459.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $105,465 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 87.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers, Product Carriers, and Other. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.