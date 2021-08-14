Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Metromile in a report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.12) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.76). Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Metromile’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Metromile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of MILE stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Metromile has a 12-month low of $4.68 and a 12-month high of $20.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.15.

Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.57) by $8.20. The business had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Metromile during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 44.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

