Desjardins Raises Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$45.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS PWCDF opened at $33.91 on Wednesday. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $18.60 and a fifty-two week high of $34.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

