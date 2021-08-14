Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) Head-To-Head Survey

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) and Compass (NYSE:COMP) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Endava and Compass, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endava 0 3 6 0 2.67 Compass 0 2 7 0 2.78

Endava presently has a consensus target price of $98.75, indicating a potential downside of 28.60%. Compass has a consensus target price of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 35.82%. Given Compass’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Compass is more favorable than Endava.

Profitability

This table compares Endava and Compass’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endava 8.40% 13.26% 8.75% Compass N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endava and Compass’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endava $435.42 million 16.85 $26.99 million $0.47 294.28 Compass $3.72 billion 1.82 -$270.20 million N/A N/A

Endava has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Compass.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Endava shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Compass shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Endava beats Compass on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endava

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services. The company also engages in the identifying, defining, and embedding collaborative data and analytics; and provision of automated testing, cloud native software engineering, continuous delivery, distributed agile delivery, intelligent automation, secure development, agile applications management, cloud infrastructure, DevSecOps, service delivery, smart desk, and telemetry and monitoring services. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Compass

Urban Compass, Inc., doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

