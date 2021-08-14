Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Orbital Energy Group Inc. is a diversified energy services platform through the acquisition and development of companies. Its group of businesses includes Orbital Gas Systems, Inc., Orbital Power Services and Orbital Solar Services. Orbital Gas Systems provides gas solutions, serving the energy, power and processing markets. Orbital Power Services provides engineering, construction, maintenance and emergency response solutions to the power, utilities and midstream markets. Orbital Solar Services provides engineering, procurement and construction in the renewable energy industry. Orbital Energy Group Inc., formerly known as CUI GLOBAL INC, is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orbital Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Orbital Energy Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Orbital Energy Group stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Orbital Energy Group has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.17 million, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.15.

Orbital Energy Group (NASDAQ:OEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.25). Orbital Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 122.44% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Orbital Energy Group will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OEG. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,661,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,326.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 555,488 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,923,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,406,000 after purchasing an additional 289,211 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,000. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 732,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 198,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc provides electric power and solar infrastructure, and integrated energy infrastructure solutions and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides engineering, procurement, and construction services that support the development of renewable energy generation focused on utility-scale solar construction; and designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services, including the repair of infrastructure damaged by inclement weather.

