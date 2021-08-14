Comparing Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) & HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA)

Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) and HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.71 -$1.45 million N/A N/A HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.52 $640,000.00 N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Progressive Care.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Progressive Care and HealthWarehouse.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44% HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -18.38% 17.94%

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

