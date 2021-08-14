Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on RNLSY. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renault from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cheuvreux lowered shares of Renault from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Renault from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

RNLSY stock opened at $7.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.98. Renault has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.88.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

