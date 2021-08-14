Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF)

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (OTCMKTS:SKREF) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of Skeena Resources stock opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.92.
Skeena Resources Company Profile
