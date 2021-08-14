Stifel Nicolaus Increases Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) Price Target to C$8.00

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target boosted by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

SRMLF has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Storm Resources from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Storm Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Shares of SRMLF opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01. Storm Resources has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.40.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

