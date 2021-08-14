Shore Capital Reaffirms “Under Review” Rating for Aviva (LON:AV)

Shore Capital reissued their under review rating on shares of Aviva (LON:AV) in a report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

AV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 467 ($6.10) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, reiterated a buy rating on shares of Aviva in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 458.83 ($5.99).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 426.20 ($5.57) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 403.76. The company has a market cap of £16.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 247.40 ($3.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 426.60 ($5.57).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a GBX 7.35 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 1.72%. Aviva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.09%.

In related news, insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 418 ($5.46) per share, with a total value of £6,775.78 ($8,852.60). Also, insider George Culmer purchased 99,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 424 ($5.54) per share, with a total value of £422,499.04 ($551,997.70).

Aviva Company Profile

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

