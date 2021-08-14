Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Begbies Traynor Group plc (LON:BEG)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 134.80 ($1.76). Begbies Traynor Group shares last traded at GBX 134 ($1.75), with a volume of 642,075 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 163 ($2.13) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 135.44. The stock has a market cap of £203.75 million and a P/E ratio of 1,340.00.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This is a positive change from Begbies Traynor Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

