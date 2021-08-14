MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $8.76. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 84,762 shares changing hands.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.
About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)
MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.
