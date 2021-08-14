MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $8.68

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.68 and traded as high as $8.76. MFS Charter Income Trust shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 84,762 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.68.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%. This is a positive change from MFS Charter Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the first quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $55,000. Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust in the second quarter worth $5,220,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 227.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 41.0% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter.

About MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.