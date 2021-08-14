Argonaut Gold (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.49

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.49 and traded as low as $2.21. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at $2.27, with a volume of 166,819 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Desjardins started coverage on Argonaut Gold in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.15.

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities at gold-bearing mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States; the Magino project located Ontario, Canada; and the Cerro del Gallo project in Guanajuato, Mexico.

