Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Global X Cybersecurity ETF Call Options (NASDAQ:BUG)

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,219 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,508% compared to the average volume of 138 call options.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.39. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $30.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at $444,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $291,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 25.3% in the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 88,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,902 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 151.9% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 68,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 41,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $372,000.

