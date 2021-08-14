Comtech Telecommunications Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CMTL)

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders acquired 2,513 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 773% compared to the average daily volume of 288 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMTL. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 346,550 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 429,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after buying an additional 5,083 shares during the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 578,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,965,000 after buying an additional 81,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the 2nd quarter valued at $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Comtech Telecommunications alerts:

Comtech Telecommunications stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.96 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $689.79 million, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.88.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $139.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Comtech Telecommunications’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Comtech Telecommunications’s payout ratio is presently 51.95%.

CMTL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, cut their price objective on Comtech Telecommunications from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecommunications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.40.

Comtech Telecommunications Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. engages in the design, development, production, and market of products, systems, and services for advanced communications solutions. It operates through the Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions segment. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite communications, public safety systems, and enterprise application technologies for commercial customers and smaller government customers.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Comtech Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comtech Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.