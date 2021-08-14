Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$18.33. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.24, with a volume of 108,013 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRR.UN. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.75 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$18.23 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.55.

The company has a market cap of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 163.01%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

