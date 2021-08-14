GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) Price Target Increased to C$67.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services to C$56.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$58.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$61.57.

GDI opened at C$56.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.46. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$60.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.76.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$372.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$384.28 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 2.0965193 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

