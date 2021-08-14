Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) & Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Head to Head Review

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) and Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

50.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Vedanta shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.3% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.9% of Vedanta shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 2.05% 1.09% 0.77% Vedanta 14.93% 44.81% 18.15%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. $676.54 million 2.76 -$135.72 million ($0.50) -14.68 Vedanta $11.91 billion 1.38 $1.54 billion N/A N/A

Vedanta has higher revenue and earnings than Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A..

Volatility & Risk

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vedanta has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and Vedanta, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. 0 1 0 0 2.00 Vedanta 0 0 0 0 N/A

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 63.49%. Given Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is more favorable than Vedanta.

Summary

Vedanta beats Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities. The company was founded by Alberto Benavides de la Quintana in 1953 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Ltd. is a natural resource company, which engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals, oil, and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Copper, Aluminum, Iron Ore, Power, and Oil & Gas. The Copper segment focuses in custom smelting and also include a copper smelter, a refinery, a phosphoric acid plant, a sulphuric acid plant, a copper rod plant, and three captive power plants. The Aluminum segment comprises refinery and a captive power plant at Lanjigarh and a smelter, a thermal coal based captive power facility at Jharsuguda both situated in the State of Odisha in India. The Iron Ore segment explores, mines, and processes iron ore, pig iron, and metallurgical coke. The Power segment consists 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility at Jharsuguda in the State of Odisha in Eastern India. The Oil and Gas segment involves in the exploration and development and production of oil and gas. The company was founded by Dwarka Prasad Agarwal on June 25, 1965 and is headquartered in Mumbai, India.

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.