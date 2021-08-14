Arçelik Anonim Sirketi’s (ACKAY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:ACKAY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Arçelik Anonim Sirketi stock opened at $19.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.52. Arçelik Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $24.96.

About Arçelik Anonim Sirketi

ArÃ§elik Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, sells, services, imports, and exports consumer durable goods and consumer electronics in Turkey and internationally. It operates through White Goods, Consumer Electronics, and Other segments. The company offers built-in and freestanding appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, hobs, hoods, warming drawers, microwave ovens, and water dispensers and water filtration appliances; and small household appliances, including vacuum and steam cleaners, kitchen appliances, personal and garment care appliances, and fans.

