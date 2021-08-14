Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY)

Barclays restated their overweight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. WH Ireland upgraded Bank of Ireland Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €6.20 ($7.29) target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.20.

BKRIY stock opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $6.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.52.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

