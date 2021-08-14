Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Balfour Beatty (OTCMKTS:BAFYY) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BAFYY stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.47. Balfour Beatty has a one year low of $5.38 and a one year high of $9.09.

Get Balfour Beatty alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th.

Balfour Beatty Plc engages in the provision of infrastructure services. It offers a range of capabilities in construction, civil engineering and mechanical & electrical engineering services. The firm operates through following business segments: Construction Services, Support Services, Infrastructure Investments, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Balfour Beatty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balfour Beatty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.