Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Scientific Games Co. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Scientific Games in a research report issued on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scientific Games’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Union Gaming Research upped their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

SGMS opened at $69.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.06. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of -15.57 and a beta of 2.07.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.15) earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Scientific Games by 422.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Scientific Games during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

