SVB Leerink Comments on Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) – SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.57) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.80). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.64) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.43) EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Shares of RCKT stock opened at $29.92 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $21.94 and a 1-year high of $67.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 11.65 and a current ratio of 11.65.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2,708.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

