Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$48.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$28.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$36.69.

Shares of ABX opened at C$25.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$45.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.06. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$23.63 and a one year high of C$41.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.44.

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Catherine Philippa Raw sold 39,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.89, for a total transaction of C$1,138,497.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,787,536.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.288 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

