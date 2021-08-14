Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.08. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Osisko Gold Royalties had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 17.68%.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $12.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 51.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0437 per share. This is a positive change from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

