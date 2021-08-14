EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target indicates a potential upside of 74.76% from the company’s previous close.

EVGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of EVGO opened at $10.30 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $24.34.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

