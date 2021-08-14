Roth Capital Downgrades Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) to Neutral

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $43.00. Roth Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Laird Superfood in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Laird Superfood from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LSF opened at $21.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $193.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.16). Research analysts predict that Laird Superfood will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Laird Superfood news, CEO Paul Jr. Hodge sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $108,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Mcguire sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $30,362.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,117.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,956 shares of company stock valued at $208,743 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Laird Superfood during the first quarter worth about $525,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 27.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Laird Superfood by 66.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Laird Superfood during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. 33.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

