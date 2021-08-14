UBS Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

easyJet stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

