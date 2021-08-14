UBS Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

EJTTF has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Sunday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

easyJet stock opened at $11.68 on Thursday. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.41.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.