Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Posted by on Aug 14th, 2021

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.07.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

