Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €100.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) has been given a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BNR. UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.40 ($88.71) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €79.00 ($92.94) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on Brenntag in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €80.28 ($94.45).

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at €86.02 ($101.20) on Thursday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €81.07.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

