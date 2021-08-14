Critical Contrast: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) and Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cardlytics and Integral Ad Science’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cardlytics $186.89 million 14.11 -$55.42 million ($2.05) -38.94 Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integral Ad Science has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cardlytics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Cardlytics and Integral Ad Science, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Integral Ad Science 0 1 7 0 2.88

Cardlytics presently has a consensus target price of $133.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.62%. Integral Ad Science has a consensus target price of $23.75, suggesting a potential upside of 30.42%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than Integral Ad Science.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.7% of Cardlytics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Integral Ad Science shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Cardlytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Cardlytics and Integral Ad Science’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cardlytics -41.88% -15.50% -8.92% Integral Ad Science N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integral Ad Science beats Cardlytics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video. It serves advertisers and agencies, publishers, advertising/audience networks, and supply side platforms. Integral Ad Science Holding LLC was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

