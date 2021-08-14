$413.00 Million in Sales Expected for Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) to announce sales of $413.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66 Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $433.00 million and the lowest is $393.00 million. Phillips 66 Partners posted sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Phillips 66 Partners.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.03% and a net margin of 34.40%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.38.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 4,689.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,195,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149,963 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,664,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $306,063,000 after purchasing an additional 566,476 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after purchasing an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,656,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,455,000 after purchasing an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 900,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,520,000 after purchasing an additional 182,457 shares during the last quarter. 17.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PSXP opened at $36.97 on Friday. Phillips 66 Partners has a one year low of $21.28 and a one year high of $42.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is currently 97.77%.

Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, stevedoring, storage, and fractionation of crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

