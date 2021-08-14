BMO Capital Markets Increases WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Price Target to C$152.00

WSP Global (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) had its price target boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WSPOF. TD Securities increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$155.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their price target on WSP Global from C$157.00 to C$166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$125.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of WSP Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$143.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS WSPOF opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.18. WSP Global has a 1 year low of $62.35 and a 1 year high of $128.52.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

