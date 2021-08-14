Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valeo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

About Valeo

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

