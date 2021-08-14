Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their underperform rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VLEEY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Valeo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Valeo has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

VLEEY stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $13.47 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

