Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SURRY stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.

Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile

Sun Art Retail Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates hypermarkets and e-commerce platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates its hypermarkets under the RT-Mart and Auchan brands. The company also provides consulting, investment, wholesaling, and retailing services. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total of 486 outlets in 232 cities across 29 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities.

