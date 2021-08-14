Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Sun Art Retail Group (OTCMKTS:SURRY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SURRY stock opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. Sun Art Retail Group has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.24.
Sun Art Retail Group Company Profile
