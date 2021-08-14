thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on TKAMY. Morgan Stanley raised shares of thyssenkrupp from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays began coverage on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an underweight rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.42.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.89 billion. thyssenkrupp had a net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 65.72%. As a group, analysts anticipate that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

