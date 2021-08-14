Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion and a PE ratio of 131.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a current ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.69.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $13,194,075.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,084,525.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,047,688 shares of company stock worth $186,042,777. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 671.5% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

