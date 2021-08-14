Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Lowered to C$58.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EMRAF. Raymond James cut shares of Emera from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Emera from C$59.50 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMRAF opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.32. Emera has a one year low of $38.13 and a one year high of $48.28.

Emera, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other. The Florida Electric Utility segment refers to Tampa Electric. The Canadian Electric Utilities segment consists Nova Scotia Power Inc and Emera Newfoundland & Labrador Holdings Inc The Other Electric Utilities segment includes Emera Maine and Emera (Caribbean) Incorporated.

